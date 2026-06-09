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Henrico County announces Douglas Clevert Jr. as new fire chief

Top stories and weather for Tuesday, June 9, 2026
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 9, 2026
Douglas Clevert Jr.
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico Division of Fire has announced Douglas Clevert Jr. as its next chief, succeeding Jackson P.F. Baynard, who will become the county's next deputy manager for public safety.

Clevert, who joined the division in 2020, will become chief on June 13. He started as an assistant fire chief before being promoted to deputy chief in 2023.

A news release from the county says Clevert has more than 21 years of experience in municipal fire service, including 15 years in senior leadership and incident command roles.

Before his tenure in Henrico, Clevert worked for the Richmond Fire Department for 15 years, serving as firefighter, lieutenant, captain, acting battalion chief and battalion chief.

Clevert grew up in Henrico and is a graduate of Godwin High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in fire administration and a master's in executive leadership from Liberty University, as well as an associates in fire science technology from Reynolds Community College.

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