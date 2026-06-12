3-year-old girl rescued from Henrico pool

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 3-year-old girl is expected to recover after being rescued from a pool and taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Henrico police responded to Eunice Court, where the girl was pulled from the pool. She was resuscitated and transported to a hospital by ambulance.

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