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Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highland Springs wreck, sources say

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in eastern Henrico County on Saturday night, according to sources.
Motorcyclist seriously injured after wreck in Highland Springs, sources say
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in eastern Henrico County on Saturday night, according to sources.

Henrico Police were called to a crash at the intersection of Airport Place and North Airport Drive around 9:35 p.m., according to the department's online emergency communications logs. That is not far from Highland Springs High School.

North Airport Drive was closed at East Nine Mile Road as of 11 p.m. as the investigation continues.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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