Have you seen him? Police searching for missing, endangered Henrico County man

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico police are searching for a missing man who is believed to be endangered.

Officers were called to the 5100 block of Argus Lane around 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 18 for a missing persons report.

A family member told responding officers that Kenneth Randal Wolfe, 64, was last seen on Saturday, July 11, leaving his home early in the morning and has not been seen since.

Wolfe has several medical diagnoses and is in need of medication, police said.

Wolfe is a white man with white hair, a white beard and hazel eyes. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

WTVR

Police said Wolfe is known to travel between Willow Lawn and downtown Richmond.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Henrico Police Division at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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