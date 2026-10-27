Medical examiner rules on King Overton's SwimRVA camp death

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) has ruled the June 2026 drowning death of 9-year-old King Overton at SwimRVA camp as "accidental."

"Henrico Police has received the final autopsy report in connection with the June 15 N. Wilkinson Road death investigation," a Henrico police spokesperson shared on Oct. 27. "As with any type of death investigation by Henrico Police, the body of the victim is transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) who is responsible for determining a cause and manner of death. On Monday, October 19, 2026, detectives within Henrico Police’s Criminal Investigations Section received the final report from the OCME which determined the cause of death in the June 15 incident involving the nine-year-old boy to be drowning; the manner of death was ruled accidental."

SwimRVA lawsuit: Inflatable blocked lifeguard when King Overton drowned

Henrico police said detectives are still working with the Chesterfield County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to determine next steps in the case.

Earlier this month, Overton's family filed a $100 million wrongful death lawsuit against SwimRVA.

According to the lawsuit, King entered the pool on June 15 during an unstructured "free swim" period — despite not knowing how to swim.

A girl about 7 years old spotted King in the pool and notified a bystander, who found him just beyond the shallow end rope in 4 feet 2 inches of water

The lawsuit also alleges an inflatable play structure was positioned in the middle of the pool, directly in front of the only staffed lifeguard stand at the time.

Tom Nash, a former Style Weekly reporter whose 6-year-old son was also at the camp that day, wrote in Style Weekly that he noticed the water slide when he arrived.

Nash also provided CBS 6 a photo he says he took that morning, showing the inflatable structure in the pool.

According to King's family, they still have not been told how long he was underwater before he died.

Family vows to seek justice for King Overton, 9-year-old boy who drowned at swim camp

In August, a special prosecutor took over the case following the discovery of a conflict of interest inside the Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

CBS 6 reached out to SwimRVA for a response to the lawsuit and received this statement:

“The death of King Overton was a tragedy, and our thoughts remain with his family. Because legal proceedings are ongoing, we cannot comment on specific allegations. We are confident the legal process will allow for a full and fair examination of the facts.”

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.