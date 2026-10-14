Henrico man charged after gun found in bag at elementary school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico man is facing a firearms charge after bringing a gun onto school property Wednesday morning.

Henrico Police responded to Lakeside Elementary School around 9:10 a.m. for a reported suspicious situation. Administrators told officers the weapons detector had alerted them to an item in a visitor’s bag upon entering the school. School administrators searched the bag and found a firearm.

Officers took the man, 33-year-old Marco Ladion Baylor Jr., into custody.

During the course of the investigation police determined there was never any threat to the school and Baylor is cooperating with the investigation.

Baylor was charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at police@henrico.gov. You can also submit tips via Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.