Suspects in custody after man killed in Henrico shooting, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Suspects are in custody after a man was killed in a shooting in Henrico County Friday night.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Hilliard Road around 10:30 p.m., according to officials with Henrico Police.

One man, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said all suspects related to the incident are in custody.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.