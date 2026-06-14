Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Henrico News

Actions

Los Trompos, giant spinning tops art exhibit, comes to Short Pump Town Center

Los Trompos, a free interactive art installation featuring eight massive spinning tops created by Mexican artists, is on display at Short Pump Town Center through July 12.
Los Trompos exhibit featuring giant spinning tops is on display at Short Pump Town Center
Los Trompos exhibit featuring giant spinning tops is on display at Short Pump Town Center
Posted

SHORT PUMP, Va. — A free interactive art exhibit featuring eight massive spinning tops has arrived at Short Pump Town Center, giving families a chance to experience a piece of Mexican culture through the end of summer.

Los Trompos — Spanish for spinning tops — opened Saturday and will remain on display through July 12. The installation features eight large three-dimensional tops created by Hispanic artists. Visitors can climb inside to sit and relax or work together with others to spin the tops on their bases.

Courtney Gunia, marketing manager for Short Pump Town Center, said the exhibit is a natural fit for the center's mission.

"We love to bring our installations, events, activities for the kids and the families, and just give them another reason to come," Gunia said. "Come spin, play, shop if you want. It's going to be a really fun, exciting addition to Short Pump Town Center for the summer."

Michel Zajur, president and founder of the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said events like Los Trompos play an important role in enriching the broader Richmond community.

"People like living in a community that has rich culture, and these cultural events really get you to experience parts of the world that your kids are not typically exposed to," Zajur said. "It's wonderful for the Richmond community."

Zajur said the organization is committed to sharing the contributions of the Latino community to the U.S and RVA.

"It's really embracing the rich diversity we have in our community," Zajur said.

    • 🏡 CBS 6 is Connected to Your Community

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A.J. Nwoko -- 480x360

Meet your Henrico reporter: A.J. Nwoko

Your Community: Henrico Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Henrico. Know a story A.J. Nwoko should cover? Submit a tip here.
Henrico Government Henrico Public Schools Henrico Recreation & Parks Henrico Libraries Henrico Police Henrico Division of Fire Henrico Humane Society Henrico Refuse Collections Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (Recycling) Chamber RVA