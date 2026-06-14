Los Trompos, giant spinning tops art exhibit, comes to Short Pump Town Center

SHORT PUMP, Va. — A free interactive art exhibit featuring eight massive spinning tops has arrived at Short Pump Town Center, giving families a chance to experience a piece of Mexican culture through the end of summer.

Los Trompos — Spanish for spinning tops — opened Saturday and will remain on display through July 12. The installation features eight large three-dimensional tops created by Hispanic artists. Visitors can climb inside to sit and relax or work together with others to spin the tops on their bases.

Courtney Gunia, marketing manager for Short Pump Town Center, said the exhibit is a natural fit for the center's mission.

"We love to bring our installations, events, activities for the kids and the families, and just give them another reason to come," Gunia said. "Come spin, play, shop if you want. It's going to be a really fun, exciting addition to Short Pump Town Center for the summer."

Michel Zajur, president and founder of the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said events like Los Trompos play an important role in enriching the broader Richmond community.

"People like living in a community that has rich culture, and these cultural events really get you to experience parts of the world that your kids are not typically exposed to," Zajur said. "It's wonderful for the Richmond community."

Zajur said the organization is committed to sharing the contributions of the Latino community to the U.S and RVA.

"It's really embracing the rich diversity we have in our community," Zajur said.