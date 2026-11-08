'Absolutely magical' Light The Night walk lights up Glen Allen for blood cancer patients

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — The community came together at Innsbrook in Glen Allen for the Light The Night walk, raising glowing lanterns to celebrate, support and remember those affected by blood cancer.

The Saturday evening event, hosted by Blood Cancer United, is part of a national campaign that takes place in nearly 80 cities across the country. Leah Tomlin, with Blood Cancer United, said the walk is a special chance to honor patients and survivors.

"We're just thrilled to be out here tonight celebrating survivorship and hope of patients across the country," Tomlin said.

The money raised supports the group's mission to find cures for blood cancers and improve the quality of life for patients and their families. Tomlin said the group set an ambitious goal of raising $1 million at the local event and nearly $60 million nationally this year.

"There's still time to donate if you've not had a chance to do so through the end of the year," Tomlin said.

CBS 6 Community PHOTOS: 2025 Light the Night Walk at Innsbrook

Walkers carried lanterns in three colors, each with its own meaning. Tomlin said white lanterns are for survivors and those in treatment, red lanterns are for supporters, and gold lanterns honor those who have died.

"Our gold lanterns are those who are walking in memory of someone that they've lost, and white lanterns are for survivors and those who are currently undergoing treatment," Tomlin said.

Tomlin said the event is the only nighttime walk of its kind, and the glowing lanterns are the reason.

"We are the only walk event in the nonprofit space that happens at night, and that's for a reason," Tomlin said. "It's because we help to illuminate the night sky and help to bring light to the darkness of cancer by illuminating our lanterns and helping to support blood cancer patients across the country."

Tomlin said the moment when everyone raises their lanterns together is unforgettable.

"Magical, absolutely magical," Tomlin said.

WTVR CBS 6 anchor Greg McQuade returned as emcee, and the station is a proud sponsor of the event.

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