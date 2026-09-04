HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Workers at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden went on strike Wednesday after saying a 3% raise offer from management is not enough after two years without a pay increase.

Members of LGBG Workers United of the IAM Union voted to strike Tuesday after rejecting the garden's last, best, and final offer of a 3% raise earlier in August. Wednesday marked the first day of what union members say will be a daily strike until management returns to the negotiating table.

Conservatory horticulturalist Clare Reines said the math does not work for workers.

"A 3% raise equates to 52 cents average for our union. And 52 cents when you're making an average of $17.50 an hour is not enough after not getting a raise for two years," Reines said.

Reines said the strike is necessary to make the garden's leadership understand the value of its workforce.

"Sometimes you have to hold a picket line for people to see the value of your work," Reines said.

WATCH: Lewis Ginter workers strike over wages after rejecting raise: 'No workers! No garden!' Lewis Ginter workers strike over wages after rejecting raise: 'No workers! No garden!'

She added that workers are prepared to stay the course.

"We'll be out here all day every day until we get a better contract from the garden," Reines said. "It's a hard decision to walk away from what we love. The reason why we work here is because we love this work."

The union had originally pushed for a $3.50 across-the-board raise before scaling back its demand to $2. Lewis Ginter rejected that proposal, offering 3% instead.

Out-of-school learning educator and union negotiating committee member Jamie O'Brien said the garden cannot afford to lose the people who make it run.

"The garden cannot function without the educators and the horticulturalists and the custodians, and everyone who makes this place great," O'Brien said.

O'Brien said high turnover is already a problem.

"There is a very high turnover rate here at the garden because people cannot afford to stay here," O'Brien said.

Despite the standoff, O'Brien said he is open to compromise.

"I would be willing to find a compromise with the garden between that 3% and that two dollars if it is in good faith, if it is reasonable and provides us with a semblance of security at this place," O'Brien said.

The strike has drawn support from the entertainment world. Musical artists Jesse Welles, Graham Nash, and Roman and the Holy Smokes canceled concerts at the garden in solidarity with striking workers.

In a statement Wednesday, Lewis Ginter said it will continue normal operations despite a portion of its staff choosing to strike. The nonprofit said there is alignment on most articles within the collective bargaining agreement but that an immediate wage increase of over 11% for unionized staff is not sustainable. The garden added that it believes it has operated in good faith toward an agreement that provides wage increases while ensuring the garden's future.

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