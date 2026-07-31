Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden workers strike over wages after 500 days of negotiations

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Workers at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden held a one-day strike Wednesday as members of LGBG Workers United continue their fight for higher wages after more than 500 days of negotiations.

Educators and horticulturists were among the dozens who represented the union group outside the park. Members say the latest round of negotiations went poorly, with a spokesperson calling management's 3% offer bad faith.

"We are trained and dedicated individuals who work very hard at our jobs and go above and beyond to meet the standards set for us every single day and for that, I think we do deserve to make a livable wage," horticulturist Flora Meeker said.

Educator Jamie O'Brian said the union is accusing the garden of regressive bargaining.

"We're charging that the garden has been regressively bargaining, meaning that they offered a certain amount in their wage negations and then backed down from that amount," O'Brian said.

A spokesperson with Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden released a statement pushing back on that claim, saying in part:

"Claims that the Garden has engaged in regressive bargaining are simply untrue. The Garden is a special place to work and we will continue to do everything we can to invest in our staff—without compromising the Garden's future or our mission."

LGBG Workers United has also called for a total boycott of the garden, asking current members to cancel their memberships until an agreement is reached.

The boycott has gained momentum, with musical acts canceling scheduled performances at the garden. Folk singer Jesse Welles canceled his Wednesday show, writing in part on social media:

"We would not want to put you in a position to cross the picket line, we are sorry. To the garden: pay a living wage or get lost. And to the workers, never back down."

British artist Graham Nash also canceled his Friday performance to stand in solidarity with striking workers.

Union members say a $2 wage increase would move them closer to their goal. O'Brian said the union remains open to compromise.

"We are trying to come to the middle and come to a good compromise where we can make a livable wage."

Meeker said the stakes are personal for workers.

"And to not worry about how we're going to pay rent or put food on the table, how are we going to pay for our medical bills and I think that the hard work we do deserves that."

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