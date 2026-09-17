Lewis Ginter strike enters day 15 as garden files for injunction to remove picketers from entrance

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The strike by some workers at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden has entered its 15th day — and the dispute has now moved from the picket line to the courts.

Lewis Ginter management filed for a temporary injunction against the union in an effort to remove picketers from the garden entrance, court documents obtained by CBS 6 show.

In the complaint, the garden alleges that union workers have obstructed the entrance, stopped or obstructed vehicles driven by employees, yelled at or intimidated employees and visitors, used abusive language against visitors, and created a public safety hazard by interrupting traffic flow on Lakeside Avenue. The garden also alleges the picketing caused a serious crash on Labor Day and that it has suffered irreparable loss or injury to its business as a result.

CBS 6 reached out to Henrico Police about the Labor Day crash. Police said the crash happened after a car stopped in the roadway for pedestrians crossing a private crosswalk and another vehicle struck it. No injuries were reported.

Union negotiating committee member Clare Reines rejected the garden's allegations.

"We are clearly out here being peaceful. We're just trying to fight for better wages. We're exercising our legal right to picket and this is a pretty typical union-busting tactic to try and throw an injunction," Reines said.

RELATED: Lewis Ginter workers strike over wages after rejecting raise: 'No workers! No garden!'

Lewis Ginter workers strike over wages after rejecting raise: 'No workers! No garden!'

The legal action comes as negotiations remain at a standstill. The union's latest offer was a $1.90 across-the-board equity raise — 10 cents less than its previous offer of $2.00. Garden management responded through its attorney, saying it does not accept the offer and is not sure another meeting would be productive.

Union negotiating committee member Eryn Boyle said the union has already made significant concessions.

"We were hoping for a higher offer. Our original offer was $3.50," Boyle said. "So we've already come down $1.60, but the garden has not come up."

The strike is also taking a financial toll on the garden. On Labor Day, about 1,700 people visited — a 66% drop from the 5,100 who visited on the same day the prior year.

Non-union workers say they are beginning to feel the strain from the drop in visitors and an increased workload. One worker who chose to remain anonymous said in a statement: "When it comes to the cancellations and such happening, it affects us who aren't union more than them," adding that "the strikers are making a mockery of what could've been something powerful and the plot is lost."

Boyle pushed back on that characterization.

"I think blaming it on the workers out here sticking and not earning wages is the wrong call," Boyle said.

Reines said the union is not backing down.

"We're out here standing strong. We're not going to back down. We're not scared," Reines said.

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