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Water main break closes roads, disrupts morning commute in Henrico’s West End

Water main break impacts Henrico traffic
Water main break impacts Henrico traffic
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A water main break in Henrico’s West End is causing lane closures and detours.

Henrico police said crews responded early Thursday to the intersection of Lauderdale Drive and Cambridge Drive after the break.

Westbound Cambridge Drive is closed between Gayton Road and Lauderdale Drive, and northbound Lauderdale Drive is shut down at Cambridge Drive.

Henrico Public Utilities is on scene working to repair the damage, but officials warned the work may not be finished before rush hour.

According to CBS 6 traffic reporter Kristen Luehrs, drivers should follow posted detours.

Those heading northbound on Lauderdale Drive can avoid the closure by taking John Rolfe Parkway to Ridgefield Parkway, which reconnects to Lauderdale Drive north of the work zone.

The affected area sits just north of Patterson Avenue (Route 6). Motorists are urged to allow extra travel time, use caution and consider alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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