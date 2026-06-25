Man, 20, dies from injuries after late-night shooting in Henrico, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 20-year-old man has died from his injuries after a shooting in Henrico County late Wednesday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to Kingsridge Road around 11:30 p.m.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries Thursday.

Police have not yet released any details surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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