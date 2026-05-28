Police ID man killed in Highland Springs shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police have identified a man killed in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Henrico County as 26-year-old Kahli Percy Andrews.

Deondre Demetrius Thomas, 27, also of Henrico, was taken into custody at the scene and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police were called to Fern Avenue, near Nine Mile Road, about about 3:11 p.m. on May 27 to investigate the shooting.

"Once on scene, officers located one adult male in the roadway unresponsive and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries," a Henrico police spokesperson said. "The investigation is ongoing."

Anyone with information was asked to call Det. Rosser at 804-928-0273 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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