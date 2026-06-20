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'It's all about family' as Henrico celebrates Juneteenth at Dorey Park

More than 100 local vendors, live performances, a kids zone, and a fireworks finale highlight Henrico County's annual Juneteenth celebration at Dorey Park Saturday.
Henrico County's annual Juneteenth celebration at Dorey Park features 100+ vendors, live music, food trucks, and a fireworks finale Saturday night.
Henrico celebrates Juneteenth at Dorey Park
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County's annual Juneteenth celebration took place Saturday at Dorey Park.

This year's event featured a vendor fair with more than 100 local businesses that ran until 8 p.m.

Guests also enjoyed live performances, an activity-filled kids zone and food from more than a dozen local food trucks.

The celebration continued until 10 p.m., closing out with a fireworks finale at 9:45 p.m.

One attendee said the celebration captures exactly what Juneteenth means to him.

"It's all about family, man. You know, we, Black people, came from a long way," he said. "We're here now. Keep it going. The young gotta push it up even more, smooth it out... It's gonna get bigger and bigger. That's what Juneteenth is about."

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