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Missing Henrico man last seen near Brook and Parham roads

Joseph Moone Jr.
Henrico Police
Joseph Moone Jr.
Joseph Moone Jr.
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are looking for a man last seen near Brook and Parham roads Friday evening.

Joseph Moone Jr., 49, was last seen in the area around Brook Road and Parham Road around 5:30 p.m. He was reported to be wearing all blue clothing and black Crocs. He is known to frequent the area where he was last seen, as well as areas in Richmond along Brook Road.

Police say he is 5’6” and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mr. Moon are asked to contact Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000 or 911.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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