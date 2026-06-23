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Henrico rolls out major summer infrastructure upgrades, utility expansions

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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico County Department of Public Works and Department of Public Utilities have announced a comprehensive lineup of infrastructure improvements, utility expansions, and safety initiatives across the county's five magisterial districts for the summer 2026 construction season.

Backed by millions of dollars in federal and local funding, the county is pushing forward with major bridge replacements, pedestrian safety improvements and a significant expansion of basic utilities. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.

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