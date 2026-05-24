Annual Indian and Sri Lankan Food Festival 'brings unity' in Glen Allen: 'It's a fun time'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Families from across the Richmond area gathered Saturday at Tabernacle Pentecostal Church in Glen Allen for the annual Indian and Sri Lankan Food Festival, where organizers say the real draw is not just the food — it is the sense of community that comes with it.

The free festival drew visitors from across the region for home-cooked masala dosas, biryani, mango lassi and a variety of flatbreads, all prepared live on site. Live music and a kids play area rounded out the afternoon.

Shibu Varughese, an organizer with Tabernacle Pentecostal Church, said the event reflects the congregation's desire to give back to its neighbors and celebrate the diversity of the Richmond community.

"We want to spend some time with the community and just welcome the community to participate and be in touch with them. So this is an occasion we are able to give back," Varughese said.

Now in its several years of running, the festival has grown into something Varughese describes as a rare moment of shared experience.

"Bring together people from different races, different communities, so that they can mingle and have fun and fellowship," Varughese said. "It bonds, brings unity in this world where there's a lot of disunity. I think this is a moment where people can feel united, feel a shared atmosphere."

For first-time attendee Miranda Waddy, the festival was an eye-opening introduction to a new cuisine — and a reminder of what community can look like.

"I'm not really experienced with Indian food, so they've been really helpful explaining what's what," Waddy said. "And I'm seeing them fry it in front of me. It's a fun time."

Waddy said the value of events like this goes beyond the food itself.

"People tend to get, they go to work, they go home, they go to school, that's it," Waddy said. "Just bringing people examples of different cultures, different vibes — it's a good way to bond with people, to meet new people, even if you're not talking to people directly. You can just sit and chat, chill beside each other and just have a good time."

Varughese encouraged anyone who missed this year's festival to mark their calendar for next year.

"If you couldn't make it this year, please do come next year. We have some good food," Varughese said.

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