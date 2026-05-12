Drivers on I-295 in Henrico County can expect delays this week. Here's what to know.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — VDOT and Virginia State Police will conduct controlled traffic slowdowns on Interstate 295 in Henrico County beginning Tuesday night.

Crews are installing new overhead digital message signs. Work begins at 11 p.m. Tuesday and is expected to wrap up Friday morning.

A slow roll is a traffic management operation where a traffic gap is created by reducing approaching traffic speeds. This gap allows work to safely take place free of traffic. Drivers should expect periodic stops and speeds lowered to between 5 and 10 mph.

Signs will be posted in advance of the work locations notifying traffic of ongoing slow roll operations.

Officials say drivers should obey the reduced speeds or find an alternate route to stay out of the work zone. Anyone with questions can call VDOT's customer service center at 800-367-7623.

Slow roll schedule

Tuesday, May 12, 11 p.m. – Wednesday, May 13, 6 a.m. Southbound between mile marker 29.2 near the I-64/U.S. 60 interchange and mile marker 26.8 near Route 895.

Wednesday, May 13, 11 p.m. – Thursday, May 14, 6 a.m. Southbound between mile marker 49.4 near U.S. 33 and mile marker 47 near Woodman Road.

Thursday, May 14, 11 p.m. – Friday, May 15, 6 a.m. Northbound between mile marker 49.7 near U.S. 33 and mile marker 52.1 near Nuckols Road.

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