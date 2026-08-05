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Crash shuts down all southbound lanes of Interstate 295 in Henrico

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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 295 in Henrico County are closed after a crash Wednesday afternoon, according to a VDOT alert.

The crash at mile marker 31, near North Airport Drive.

Minor injuries were reported in the crash, which involved multiple vehicles, according to the Virginia State Police.

Drivers are advised to find other routes. Click here to track current conditions.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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