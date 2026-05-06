Henrico Schools aims to reduce 'homework overload' through new policy changes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — On June 11, the Henrico School Board is scheduled to vote on proposed policy revisions that would set more limits on how much homework can be assigned and how much weight homework will have in students’ final grades.

Other policy changes would give students with either excused or unexcused absences the opportunity to receive full credit for make-up work if that work is completed within a set timeframe.

Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube