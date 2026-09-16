Henrico Police investigate fatal W. Broad Street crash

HENRICO, Va. — Henrico County Police is investigating a fatal crash.

They said it happened on Sept. 11 in the Brookland Magisterial District, around 4:50 a.m.

Officers were called to the 7800 block of W. Broad Street for a reported two-vehicle crash. Once on scene, officers spoke with the driver of a Lexus sedan who said he was rear-ended by the driver of a Toyota pick-up truck. The driver of the Toyota suffered serious injuries and was sent to a hospital.

On Sept. 14, Henrico investigators learned that the the driver had died from the crash injuries. The victim was Paul Roger Neal, 69, of Columbia, Virginia.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Lexus was trying to turn right into a parking lot in the 7800 block of W. Broad Street when he was rear-ended by Neal. Police said Neal was issued a summons of 'following too closely'.

Henrico Police continue to investigate the crash.

They noted that failure to wear a seat belt may have contributed to the severity.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Henrico Police Crash Investigator H. Mitchell at (804) 501-5000. You can also submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

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