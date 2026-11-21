HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico Police Athletic League delivered more than 700 turkeys and food boxes to families across the Richmond area Saturday for its 20th annual Thanksgiving giveaway.

Volunteers brought the holiday meals door to door to families in Henrico County and the Richmond metropolitan area. Kenneth Ragland, founder and executive director of the league, said the need in the community is great.

"People are struggling in our community due to high food prices, due to other circumstances, and this is Henrico PAL's opportunity to make sure that as many families as possible can walk away and have an enjoyable Thanksgiving holiday," Ragland said.

Ragland said the event has grown far beyond its humble start. He said the giveaway began in 2007 with just him, 50 turkeys, 50 food boxes and one volunteer. This year, more than 100 volunteers took part.

"I get so excited when I think about just the scope and magnitude of how this actual event has grown over the years," Ragland said.

Ragland said the meals mean a lot to the families who receive them.

"For some, this has been a godsend. Some didn't know exactly what type of Thanksgiving they were going to experience," Ragland said. "I got an email just the other day from a family. I could actually feel the tears through the email."

Ragland said the giveaway is only possible through its sponsors and partners. He said sponsors include the Western Assembly of God, Tom Leonard's Farmers Market and the Walmart Foundation. He said families are identified through partners like the Henrico Police Department, social services agencies and community ministries.

Beyond the turkey giveaway, the league offers year-round sports programs, after-school education programs and summer camps. Ragland said the work depends on community support, and he encouraged others to give back.

"We're living in a society now where it's becoming more and more about me, and there's a greater need, so it's important that all of us come together to try to help those who are in need," Ragland said.

People who want to help can reach out through the league's website.

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