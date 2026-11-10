Henrico is lowering speed limits on more than 50 roads. Is your street on the list?

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County is cutting speed limits on more than 50 roads.

County leaders said they are making the changes "following a comprehensive speed study" to "ensure posted speed limits align with roadway function, surrounding land use and the safety needs of all users, including pedestrians, cyclists and motorists."

The speed reductions will be made in phases over the next six months to a year.

The new 25 mph roads primarily serve neighborhoods, have narrow widths and are heavily used. These roads serve local traffic and may also have sidewalks and bike lanes.

35 mph to 25 mph

Brookland

Bethlehem Road (between Glenside Drive and Basie Road)

Hungary Spring Road (between Hungary and Hungary roads)

Innesbrook Road

Lexington Farm Drive

Lucas Road

Old Route 33

Fairfield

Byrdhill Road

Oakleys Lane (between Nine Mile Road and Queen Emily Place)

Three Chopt

Old Sadler Road

Sadler Road (between Ireland and Sadler roads – old alignment)

Riverdale Avenue

Tuckahoe

Sleepy Hollow Road

Raintree Drive

Varina

Bickerstaff Road (between Darbytown and Oakland roads)

East Richmond Road (between Dabbs House and Nine Mile roads)

Eubank Road

East Washington Street

Gay Avenue (between Brittles Road and Eanes Lane)

Mill Road (between Osborne Turnpike and Wilton Road)

Old Memorial Drive (between Old Williamsburg Road and its end near Turtle Parkway)

Old Oakland Road

Old Williamsburg Road (35 mph to 25 mph west of Interstate 295, 45 mph to 25 mph east of I-295)

Wilton Road

Whiteside Road

35 mph to 30 mph

Brookland

Falmouth Road

Hermitage Road

Olde West Drive

West End Drive

Fairfield

Dill Road

Harvie Road (between Mechanicsville Turnpike and Laburnum Avenue)

Lakeside Avenue (between Brook and Hilliard roads)

Sandy Lane (between Harvie and Creighton roads)

Three Chopt

Dominion Club Drive

Old Wyndham Drive

Wyndham Lake Drive

Tuckahoe

Derbyshire Road

Forest Avenue (between Ridge Road and Patterson Avenue)

North Ridge Road

Ridge Road

Three Chopt Road (east of Forest Avenue)

Varina

Bickerstaff Road (between New Osborne Turnpike and Oakland Road)

Millers Lane (between Gay Avenue and Williamsburg Road)

Oakland Road

The new 35 mph roads were chosen to reduce the risk of crashes for both vehicles and pedestrians, and to reduce the frequency of run-off-road accidents, particularly on rural roads with limited shoulders.

45 mph to 35 mph

Brookland

Hungary Road

Fairfield

Wilkinson Road (between Chamberlayne Road and Azalea Avenue)

Fairfield/Varina

Harvie Road (east of Laburnum Avenue)

Three Chopt

Shady Grove Road (between Pouncey Tract Road and Shady Grove/Twin Hickory roads)

Three Chopt/Brookland

Nuckols Road (excludes limited access at I-295 interchange)

Three Chopt/Tuckahoe

North Parham Road (between West Broad Street and I-64)

Pump Road

Three Chopt Road (west of Forest Avenue)

Varina

Osborne Turnpike (between New Market and Mill roads)

The new 45 mph roads contain narrow alignment and lack of shoulders.

The roadways to be changed and their adjusted speed limits, by magisterial district, are:

55 mph to 45 mph

Varina

Portugee Road (west of Memorial Drive)

Public Works has established a webpage for the speed limit changes. Once roadways have been adjusted, the implementation date will be updated.

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