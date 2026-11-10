Henrico is lowering speed limits on more than 50 roads. Is your street on the list?

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County is cutting speed limits on more than 50 roads.
County leaders said they are making the changes "following a comprehensive speed study" to "ensure posted speed limits align with roadway function, surrounding land use and the safety needs of all users, including pedestrians, cyclists and motorists."
The speed reductions will be made in phases over the next six months to a year.
The new 25 mph roads primarily serve neighborhoods, have narrow widths and are heavily used. These roads serve local traffic and may also have sidewalks and bike lanes.
35 mph to 25 mph
Brookland
Bethlehem Road (between Glenside Drive and Basie Road)
Hungary Spring Road (between Hungary and Hungary roads)
Innesbrook Road
Lexington Farm Drive
Lucas Road
Old Route 33
Fairfield
Byrdhill Road
Oakleys Lane (between Nine Mile Road and Queen Emily Place)
Three Chopt
Old Sadler Road
Sadler Road (between Ireland and Sadler roads – old alignment)
Riverdale Avenue
Tuckahoe
Sleepy Hollow Road
Raintree Drive
Varina
Bickerstaff Road (between Darbytown and Oakland roads)
East Richmond Road (between Dabbs House and Nine Mile roads)
Eubank Road
East Washington Street
Gay Avenue (between Brittles Road and Eanes Lane)
Mill Road (between Osborne Turnpike and Wilton Road)
Old Memorial Drive (between Old Williamsburg Road and its end near Turtle Parkway)
Old Oakland Road
Old Williamsburg Road (35 mph to 25 mph west of Interstate 295, 45 mph to 25 mph east of I-295)
Wilton Road
Whiteside Road
35 mph to 30 mph
Brookland
Falmouth Road
Hermitage Road
Olde West Drive
West End Drive
Fairfield
Dill Road
Harvie Road (between Mechanicsville Turnpike and Laburnum Avenue)
Lakeside Avenue (between Brook and Hilliard roads)
Sandy Lane (between Harvie and Creighton roads)
Three Chopt
Dominion Club Drive
Old Wyndham Drive
Wyndham Lake Drive
Tuckahoe
Derbyshire Road
Forest Avenue (between Ridge Road and Patterson Avenue)
North Ridge Road
Ridge Road
Three Chopt Road (east of Forest Avenue)
Varina
Bickerstaff Road (between New Osborne Turnpike and Oakland Road)
Millers Lane (between Gay Avenue and Williamsburg Road)
Oakland Road
The new 35 mph roads were chosen to reduce the risk of crashes for both vehicles and pedestrians, and to reduce the frequency of run-off-road accidents, particularly on rural roads with limited shoulders.
45 mph to 35 mph
Brookland
Hungary Road
Fairfield
Wilkinson Road (between Chamberlayne Road and Azalea Avenue)
Fairfield/Varina
Harvie Road (east of Laburnum Avenue)
Three Chopt
Shady Grove Road (between Pouncey Tract Road and Shady Grove/Twin Hickory roads)
Three Chopt/Brookland
Nuckols Road (excludes limited access at I-295 interchange)
Three Chopt/Tuckahoe
North Parham Road (between West Broad Street and I-64)
Pump Road
Three Chopt Road (west of Forest Avenue)
Varina
Osborne Turnpike (between New Market and Mill roads)
The new 45 mph roads contain narrow alignment and lack of shoulders.
The roadways to be changed and their adjusted speed limits, by magisterial district, are:
55 mph to 45 mph
Varina
Portugee Road (west of Memorial Drive)
Public Works has established a webpage for the speed limit changes. Once roadways have been adjusted, the implementation date will be updated.
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