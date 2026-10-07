Henrico firefighter Ashtain Noel Davis killed in a hit-and-run is remembered as the 'perfect rookie'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico Division of Fire is mourning the loss of one of its own. State police say Ashtain Noel Davis, 28, was killed in late September when a dark-colored SUV struck his motorcycle on Interstate 64. Davis was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

"We're doing our best to keep each other up. It's a tragic situation, very unexpected," Lt. Ross Myers said.

At Station 7 on Laburnum Avenue, Myers and firefighter Zachary Sayles say the loss was deeply personal. "We're just doing our best to take care of one panther as a typical family would," Myers said.

To them, Davis wasn't just a fellow firefighter. "He was a brother," Sayles said.

"He was the perfect little brother, he was the perfect rookie. And that's what I'm going to remember most. My first rookie being the perfect rookie," Myers said.

Myers worked with Davis on his first and final shift.

"We had a lot of calls, we shared some great conversations that day. I just wish I would've known it was our last time being together. I would've asked more questions, tried to enjoy those conversations more instead of being in my phone. Just engaging with him more in the unit. So I'm always going to hold that day special in my heart," Myers said.

A top graduate of Academy 86, Davis had only been at Station 7 since July. His fellow firefighters say he made an immediate impression.

"He was great to teach and really one of the standouts that they had in the academy even from day one," Sayles said.

"He was very hard working, tough, tough but had an amazing big heart I would say. A heart of gold," Myers said.

Myers knew exactly who he wanted at Station 7. He hand-picked Davis straight out of the academy.

"Being that I was his instructor I was able to hand pick him and bring him to the station so he has a real special place in my heart. I'm going to do everything in my power to honor his name and make sure that he's always remembered at the Henrico Fire Department," Myers said.

Some of those ways include permanently reserving the space where Davis would park his motorcycle at the station. Inside one of the engines, a logo featuring his academy number, name and motorcycle sits on the dash, along with his helmet.

Both Myers and Sayles believe it's a reminder that in addition to serving the community when they suit up, they'll also be doing it for Davis. "He was the fire fighter that was absolutely willing to put his life on the line for his community. That's the tone of guy he was," Myers said.

State police say they are still investigating the hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 804-750-8758.

An online fundraiser has been established to support Davis's family. To contribute, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-ashtain-daviss-wife-and-daughters

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.