Mangled Henrico fire engine serves as reminder of dangers first responders face on the road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Three Henrico firefighters narrowly escaped serious injury in late April after a dump truck slammed into the back of their engine while crews were responding to a crash. The incident is renewing calls for drivers to slow down and move over for first responders.

Robert Clark knows the dangers of interstate crashes all too well. The retired firefighter spent 30 years with the Henrico Fire Department — and his son, Brad Clark, followed him into the profession.

"I loved it and I still love it," Clark said of his passion for firefighting.

But Brad always carried one fear with him on the job.

"He loved the job, but he always told me his biggest fear was the interstate," Clark said.

That fear became reality on Oct. 11, 2018, when Brad was killed in the line of duty.

"On October 11, 2018, my son was with Hanover Fire Department on Interstate 295, tending to a person who had a vehicle crash. A tractor trailer slams into the back of their engine and my son was tragically killed," Clark said.

Seeing the back of a Henrico fire engine reduced to twisted metal in late April brought those memories rushing back.

"It's heartbreaking to see a crash like this because thank God these guys were able to escape a crash like this with little to no injuries, but who knows what the next one is going to bring," Clark said.

Henrico County Fire Chief Jackson Baynard confirmed the three firefighters injured in the crash are expected to make full recoveries, but said the damage to the more than half-million-dollar vehicle is irreparable.

"It ripples through the entire department on how dangerous our roadways really are on a daily basis," Baynard said.

The warped frame, busted lights, and broken equipment is just one example of a string of damages and injuries following similar crashes earlier this month, from a state trooper in Hanover County to a VDOT worker in Norfolk.

Both Clark and Baynard say the engine's current state serves as a reminder of the dangers of distracted driving and the importance of Virginia's move-over law, which requires drivers to slow down and move over for first responders with red, blue, or amber flashing lights, as well as anyone on the side of the road.

"We can do all of the right things, how we position the apparatus, how we wear our safety vests, how we use the VDOT control systems, but we truly do rely on the public to keep us safe," Baynard said.

Clark said the responsibility extends beyond protecting firefighters.

"But it's not just them, it's your mother, it's your dad, it's your son, it's your daughter sitting on the side of the interstate with a flat tire. Why people don't give more room to these folks is beyond my comprehension. Incidents have been averted because of the move-over law, but they're still happening, and people just need to put the cellphone down and focus on what you're doing," Clark said.

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