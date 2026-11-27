HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Neighbors living near Little Tuckahoe Creek say Thanksgiving Day flooding was among the worst they have ever seen — and they believe nearby development is making the problem worse.

Eighteen-year-old Barrett Dwelle captured the flooding on his cellphone when the retention pond and Little Tuckahoe Creek were at their worst.

"It's probably the most flooded I've seen it back here," Dwelle said.

The water was moving fast enough to give him pause.

"It was flowing so fast I thought about walking across, but I was afraid it might sweep me away," Dwelle said. "I know one of the neighbors down that way, their whole backyard was flooded. Also, I know that was a concern, but then we've also in the past had issues with this pond here with the drainage overflowing basically because they hadn't cleared that."

Neighbors who live in front of the retention pond say it is designed to flood. But they fear that increased development along West Broad Street near the wetlands is funneling more water down Grand Meadows, the nearby cul-de-sac, than Little Tuckahoe Creek can handle — leaving backyards underwater after heavy rains like those seen over Thanksgiving.

One homeowner, who chose to remain anonymous, says the flooding has become a recurring problem.

"We believe it's the overbuilding that's been happening up the street, and so there is just no place for the water to go at this point," the neighbor said. "About twice a year, if not more than that, we see some pretty extreme flooding in the backyard that drenches the trees, damages the grass, and really makes that whole area impassable."

The situation has at times reached the front of homes as well.

"About a year ago we had enough water in the cul-de-sac where we had to put sand up on our driveway to prevent that water from coming up on our garage," the neighbor said.

The homeowner says video she shot during the holiday storm shows the extent of the flooding.

Over the summer, Henrico County did work to dredge the retention pond to improve water flow. But the neighbor says the county may now need to survey the land to ensure homes that are increasingly prone to flooding can be properly protected from the growing risk.

"We just kind of beg that you all will come in here and take a really good look at what might be continuing to cause these problems, put some fixes in place so that we all can continue to enjoy this public space," the neighbor said.

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