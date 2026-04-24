GRTC plan to extend Pulse deeper into Henrico moves forward

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Greater Richmond Transit Company is steps closer to executing and gathering funds for the Pulse Rapid Transit Western Extension Project that will extend the express bus line farther into Henrico County.

The planned western extension of the Pulse BRT will lengthen the route approximately four miles, from Willow Lawn Drive to Parham Road, with a turnaround on Skipwith Road to Parham to begin the return east on West Broad Street. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

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