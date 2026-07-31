Bullet that grazed 10-year-old girl came through window in Henrico, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police said a 10-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet that came through her window at a Henrico apartment complex early Friday morning.

Henrico Police said officers were called to the 300 block of Kingsridge Road for a report of a shooting around 4:45 a.m. That is the address of the Apartments at Kingsridge, which is not far from N. Laburnum Avenue as well as Creighton and Nine Mile roads.



When police arrived, they spoke with the person who called 911, who reported that a bullet had come through the window and grazed the 10-year-old.

The child was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While officers were on the scene, they heard gunshots from the 600 block of N. Laburnum Avenue. They were unable to find anyone.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Det. J. Seay at 804-501-7323. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or P3tips.com

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.