Where kids can get free meals in Henrico this summer

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Public Schools will offer free breakfast and lunch to children and teens this summer at nearly 30 schools and community sites across the county.

Anyone 18 or younger can receive meals at 29 HCPS and community sites Monday through Thursday in June and July. Parents and guardians are not eligible.

Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Exact times will vary by location and will follow meal service for students enrolled in summer programs.

Meals must be consumed on site and are not available to go. They will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

All sites will be closed Thursday, June 18, and Thursday, July 2 in observance of the Juneteenth and Independence Day holidays.

HCPS is offering the meals through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Summer Food Service Program. The federal program is administered in Henrico by the HCPS Department of School Nutrition Services.

For more information, visit henricoschools.us/page/school-nutrition-services.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SUMMER OPEN SITES

Elementary Schools Address Dates Arthur Ashe Elementary 1001 Cedar Fork Road June 08 — July 16 Baker Elementary 6651 Wilson Road June 01 — July 23 Chamberlayne Elementary 8200 ST. Charles Road June 01— July 23 Carver Elementary 1801 Lauderdale Road June 18 — July 16 Dumbarton Elementary 9000 Hungary Springs Road June 08 — July 16 Glen Allen Elementary 11101 Mill Road June 15 — July 01 Greenwood Elementary 10960 Greenwood Road June 8 — July 23 Harvie Elementary 3401 Harvie Road June 08 — July 23 Highland Springs Elementary 600 W Pleasant Street June 09 — July 30 Holladay Elementary 7300 Galaxie Road June 08 — July 16 Laburnum Elementary 500 Meriwether Avenue July 6 — July 30 Longdale Elementary 9500 Norfolk Street June 15 — July 01 Mehfoud Elementary 8320 Buffin Road June 15 — July 01 Pinchbeck Elementary 1225 Gaskins Road June 01 — July 23 Skipwith Elementary 2401 Skipwith Road June 01 — July 23

MIDDLE & HIGH SCHOOL OPEN SITES

Middle & High Schools Address Dates Freeman High 8701 Three Chopt Road June 08 — July 16 Glen Allen High 10700 Staples Mill Road June0 8 — July 16 Godwin High 2101 Pump Road June 08 — July 16 Hermitage High 8301 Hungary Springs Road June 01— June 17 Henrico High 302 Azalea Avenue June 08 — July 09 Highland Springs High 200 S. Airport Drive June 01 — July 16 Varina High 7053 Messer Road June 08 — July 16 Virginia Randolph 2204 Mountain Road June 01 — June 17 Wilder Middle 6900 Wilkinson Road June 08 — July 16

RECREATION & PARKS PROGRAMS OPEN SITES

Recreation Centers

Address Dates Dorey Park & Recreation Center 2999 Darbytown Road June 22 — July 30 Eastern Henrico Recreation Center 1440 N. Laburnum Avenue June 22 — July 30 Elko Community Center 6216 White Oak Road June 22 — July 30 Hidden Creek Center 2417 Brockway Lane June 22 — July 30 The Springs Rec Center 302 Lee Avenue June 22 — July 30

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