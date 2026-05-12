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Where kids can get free meals in Henrico this summer

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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Public Schools will offer free breakfast and lunch to children and teens this summer at nearly 30 schools and community sites across the county.

Anyone 18 or younger can receive meals at 29 HCPS and community sites Monday through Thursday in June and July. Parents and guardians are not eligible.

Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Exact times will vary by location and will follow meal service for students enrolled in summer programs.

Meals must be consumed on site and are not available to go. They will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

All sites will be closed Thursday, June 18, and Thursday, July 2 in observance of the Juneteenth and Independence Day holidays.

HCPS is offering the meals through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Summer Food Service Program. The federal program is administered in Henrico by the HCPS Department of School Nutrition Services.

For more information, visit henricoschools.us/page/school-nutrition-services.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SUMMER OPEN SITES

Elementary SchoolsAddressDates
Arthur Ashe Elementary1001 Cedar Fork RoadJune 08 — July 16
Baker Elementary6651 Wilson RoadJune 01 — July 23
Chamberlayne Elementary8200 ST. Charles RoadJune 01— July 23
Carver Elementary1801 Lauderdale RoadJune 18 — July 16
Dumbarton Elementary9000 Hungary Springs RoadJune 08 — July 16
Glen Allen Elementary11101 Mill RoadJune 15 — July 01
Greenwood Elementary10960 Greenwood RoadJune 8 — July 23
Harvie Elementary3401 Harvie RoadJune 08 — July 23
Highland Springs Elementary600 W Pleasant StreetJune 09 — July 30
Holladay Elementary7300 Galaxie RoadJune 08 — July 16
Laburnum Elementary500 Meriwether AvenueJuly 6 — July 30
Longdale Elementary9500 Norfolk StreetJune 15 — July 01
Mehfoud Elementary8320 Buffin RoadJune 15 — July 01
Pinchbeck Elementary1225 Gaskins RoadJune 01 — July 23
Skipwith Elementary2401 Skipwith RoadJune 01 — July 23

MIDDLE & HIGH SCHOOL OPEN SITES

Middle & High SchoolsAddressDates
Freeman High8701 Three Chopt RoadJune 08 — July 16
Glen Allen High10700 Staples Mill RoadJune0 8 — July 16
Godwin High2101 Pump RoadJune 08 — July 16
Hermitage High8301 Hungary Springs RoadJune 01— June 17
Henrico High302 Azalea AvenueJune 08 — July 09
Highland Springs High200 S. Airport DriveJune 01 — July 16
Varina High7053 Messer RoadJune 08 — July 16
Virginia Randolph2204 Mountain RoadJune 01 — June 17
Wilder Middle6900 Wilkinson RoadJune 08 — July 16

RECREATION & PARKS PROGRAMS OPEN SITES

Recreation Centers 
Address Dates 
Dorey Park & Recreation Center 2999 Darbytown Road June 22 — July 30 
Eastern Henrico Recreation Center 1440 N. Laburnum Avenue June 22 — July 30 
Elko Community Center 6216 White Oak Road June 22 — July 30 
Hidden Creek Center 2417 Brockway Lane June 22 — July 30 
The Springs Rec Center 302 Lee Avenue  June 22 — July 30 

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