Henrico's 'Free For All' initiative offers no-cost programs and events this summer

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — With the cost of gas, groceries, monthly bills, and summer getaways on the rise, Henrico County is stepping in to give families a free and productive way to spend their summer.

The county's Free For All initiative highlights no-cost programs and events at libraries, parks, and recreation centers through August.

For Kimari Hope, a mother of two — soon to be three — finding affordable activities is not a luxury.

"It's kind of like a need, kind of close to needing food and water, honestly," Hope said.

Hope is among the families taking advantage of the county's splash parks, which have been a hit with her kids.

"It's free and it's fun for them, they like water," Hope said.

The splash parks are just one of many activities available through the initiative. Hope says without options like these, the long summer days would be a challenge.

"I have a 6-year-old and he has to get his energy out, and him and his sister bicker all day long, so if I didn't have this I would probably be knocking my head up against a wall," Hope said.

Rick Samuelson, Henrico Library systemwide program coordinator, says the initiative is designed to shine a light on resources that have long been available to residents.

"It's an opportunity for people to learn about stuff that has been there for a long time," Samuelson said. "The Henrico Free For All Initiative is just a great way to highlight a lot of the free stuff that is both in our libraries and our parks and recreation centers."

The county's library system offers more than just books. Samuelson says families can take advantage of hands-on learning opportunities as well.

"We have all sorts of workshops in our digital media lab so kids can learn how to run their own podcast, teens can learn how to edit digital media," Samuelson said.

For families who prefer to spend their summer outdoors, Henrico Recreation & Parks has about 50 parks with a full slate of programs and events.

Katie Jones, marketing coordinator for Henrico Recreation & Parks, said she will be promoting the full list of programs and events at each park through the department's social media pages all summer long.

"There is free parking, free admission, all we ask is that you invite your friends and family to let them know that its happening," Jones said.

For Hope, the Free For All initiative is providing real relief for her family.

"It's really important, mostly for the library. My kids like the kids part of the library, and it gives me a chance to read and not worry about them too much," Hope said.

Jones says the benefits of the initiative extend beyond just keeping kids busy.

"When people feel like they belong and we're fostering a sense of well being, then everybody benefits," Jones said.

More information on programs at Henrico County libraries and parks is available at henrico.gov/news/2026/05/free-for-all-henrico-kicks-off-summer-with-free-services-and-programs.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.