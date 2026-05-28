Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
15  WX Alerts
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Henrico

Actions

2 men critically injured in Henrico apartment shooting

2 men hospitalized with life-threatening wounds after Henrico shooting
WTVR
2 men hospitalized with life-threatening wounds after Henrico shooting
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — A shooting in Henrico County Wednesday evening left two men hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Henrico Police responded to reports of gunshots at the St. Luke's Apartments in the 200 block of Engleside Drive around 7 p.m. Officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound at the scene.

Shortly after, officers located another man near a Family Dollar in the 400 block of E. Laburnum Avenue also suffering from a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound.

Both men were taken to the hospital.

Police say they are not looking for any additional suspects and believe all parties involved have been located. An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or text a tip using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A.J. Nwoko -- 480x360

Meet your Henrico reporter: A.J. Nwoko

Your Community: Henrico Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Henrico. Know a story A.J. Nwoko should cover? Submit a tip here.
Henrico Government Henrico Public Schools Henrico Recreation & Parks Henrico Libraries Henrico Police Henrico Division of Fire Henrico Humane Society Henrico Refuse Collections Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (Recycling) Chamber RVA