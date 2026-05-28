2 men critically injured in Henrico apartment shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A shooting in Henrico County Wednesday evening left two men hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Henrico Police responded to reports of gunshots at the St. Luke's Apartments in the 200 block of Engleside Drive around 7 p.m. Officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound at the scene.

Shortly after, officers located another man near a Family Dollar in the 400 block of E. Laburnum Avenue also suffering from a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound.

Both men were taken to the hospital.

Police say they are not looking for any additional suspects and believe all parties involved have been located. An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or text a tip using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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