Elevator repaired at Henrico senior apartment complex after months of struggle for residents, property sold

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The only elevator at Parham Park Place Apartments in Henrico is back in service after being out for months, forcing some senior residents to crawl up the stairs and cancel medical appointments.

CBS 6 first reported on the issue in March, when residents said the elevator had not been working for about two months. At the time, management said they were working diligently to make repairs but did not have an exact timeline for when it would be fixed.

Nearly two months later, CBS 6 learned the building's owner, Project Homes, sold the property. On Monday, Project Homes CEO Lee Householder said the elevator was repaired just before the sale.

"It was pending an inspection, but it needed to work for a few days before it could be cleared," Householder said.

Householder said the repair process was extensive but that the organization worked to fix it as quickly as possible.

"We got an unfortunate situation with an elevator that was really difficult to fix," Householder said. "We learned a lot from our experience. We've always kept the residents needs top of mind. Our role is always to see, hear what residents say, and then how do we determine whether our management is assisting them in the right way."

CBS 6 spoke with someone close to several of the residents, who said the elevator is up and running and that residents are hopeful the new management does all they can to keep it that way.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.