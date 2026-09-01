Electric hybrid plane lands in Henrico in demonstration of ultra-short takeoff technology

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — What looked like an ordinary landing at a Henrico drag strip near Richmond International Airport was actually a demonstration of what developers say is the next era of aviation.

The yellow aircraft is an electric-powered hybrid airplane known as the EL-2, developed by Virginia-based company Electra. The plane needs only 150 feet of space to take off and land, compared to the 1,000 to 2,000 feet required for a similarly sized conventional plane and the nearly a mile required for a commercial aircraft.

"No other airplane can do that with this many people with instrument capabilities to be able to fly in all weather in icing and also to be able to fly these regional ranges," JP Stewart, Electra's senior vice president of product development, said.

Stewart said the drag strip in eastern Henrico was chosen specifically because of the plane's ability to operate from non-traditional locations.

"The idea of direct aviation as being able to bring airplanes much closer to where you live work and play not just the airport that we showed here at Richmond, Virginia, but also down to places like the drag strip or later to other ultrashort access points," Stewart said.

"This is a generational opportunity to change how people move," Stewart said.

The EL-2 made a stop in Newport News from Manassas before landing in Henrico for its second demonstration flight. The flight was made possible through the Federal Aviation Administration's integration pilot program, which is currently working through the regulatory process that would allow flights from planes like the EL-2 to become commonplace in Virginia.

Cari Tretina, executive director of Henrico's Economic Development Authority, said the demonstration showcases where future county investments could benefit the public.

"This type of technology that Electra is demonstrating is showing that somebody who was just trying to travel to a city to another city on the East Coast can get there much quicker and faster, and in a more sustainable way than having to go to your traditional airport," Tretina said.

"So there's a potential in the very near future that someone could go to the drag strip right here in Henrico county and take flight and go to DC or New York," Tretina said.

Greg Campbell, director of the Virginia Department of Aviation, said the Commonwealth is already looking at opportunities beyond passenger flights.

"There is a faster, more economical way to move about medical, be at organs medications blood anything that it can be done now, and a much more affordable way than it has been done in traditional aviation," Campbell said.

Stewart said the demonstration made the technology's potential tangible.

"Just being able to show what is possible to be able to make that three-plus hour drive a 30 or 40 minute flight and to be able to show that for real with the real airplane is really powerful," Stewart said.

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