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Dutch Bros plans to open drive-thru coffee spot in Henrico

Dutch Bros.jpg
Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros is a drive-thru coffee shop chain
Dutch Bros.jpg
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A drive-thru coffee shop is brewing in a Broad Street space that used to sling fried chicken. Dutch Bros is planning a location at 5816 W. Broad St., according to a development plan filed recently with Henrico County. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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