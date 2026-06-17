HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A drive-thru coffee shop is brewing in a Broad Street space that used to sling fried chicken. Dutch Bros is planning a location at 5816 W. Broad St., according to a development plan filed recently with Henrico County. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Dutch Bros plans to open drive-thru coffee spot in Henrico
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