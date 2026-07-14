Drought conditions in Central Virginia increase fire risk despite recent storms and heavy rain

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Central Virginia is dealing with drought conditions despite a week filled with storms and heavy rain showers.

Henrico Fire Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds says that while the James River still provides enough water for their department to fight fires, water resources in rural counties have much lower levels right now. With the dry conditions, fires are more likely to spark and can spread faster.

Lightning strikes are another major fire threat this summer. Reynolds says the lightning has been particularly severe.

"The lightning really seems violent this summer," Reynolds said.

Reynolds warns that when lightning strikes, the damage can go beyond what surge protectors can handle.

"Wires get burnt, your panel box has damage. So get an electrician to come by and check your house. Please call the fire department. We don't mind coming by, checking for those things for you to try to help you out because we want to avoid your house catching on fire," Reynolds said.

Reynolds also says that with lightning this severe, surge protectors won't always be effective if your house is struck. To fully protect your electronics, unplug them and wait for the storm to pass.

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