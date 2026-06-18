Downed power line closes Gaskins Road in Henrico's West End: 'Avoid the area'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A downed power line has closed a major roadway in Henrico's West End Thursday afternoon.

Henrico Police said a power line came down across Gaskins Road near Quioccasin Road around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

As a result, officials said Gaskins is closed between Quioccasin and Gayton roads.

"Dominion Power has been notified and are responding to the scene," police said.

Drivers are urged to "avoid the area and use alternate routes."

According to Dominion's website, just over 170 customers were without power as of 3:15 p.m. It is unclear if the downed line is connected to those outages.

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