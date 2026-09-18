Henrico couple arrested in connection with multiple dog deaths

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico County couple faces 40 indictments in connection with the suspicious deaths of 5 dogs.

Police arrested Deric Rashawn Beale, 41, and Barbara Frances Jones, 53, both of Henrico, on Sept. 17 following a Henrico County Grand Jury hearing.

Both were indicted on Sept. 14.

Each faces the following charges:

5 counts of felony animal cruelty causing death

5 counts of improper disposal of a body

10 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty

The investigation began in June 2026 when Henrico Animal Protection Officers responded to the 6200 block of Monahan Road to investigate a reported suspicious animal death.

"Once on scene, officers located five dogs in various states of decomposition at the far end of a parking lot. All dogs appeared to be pit bull-mixes," a Henrico police spokesperson said. "None of the dogs showed any signs of external injuries and the cause of death for all five dogs was deemed to be consistent with an environmental factor including heat."

Henrico Chief of Police Eric D. English said the investigation required an extensive review of prior contacts with the pair.

"This investigation required re-interviewing multiple individuals connected to previous calls for service involving Mr. Beale and Ms. Jones dating back to December 2025," English said. "Officers also conducted a thorough review of digital evidence from those incidents and leveraged resources and expertise across the Police Division to help advance the investigation."

The case was developed in consultation with the Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office before being presented to the grand jury.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. E. Wright at police@henrico.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

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