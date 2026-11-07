Crash snaps utility pole; closes part of Skipwith Road in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A crash knocked down a utility pole and closed part of Skipwith Road in Henrico on Friday night, and no one was hurt, police said.

Henrico Police responded to the area of Skipwith Road and Anoka Road around 7:05 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they found an overturned vehicle and a snapped utility pole, according to police.

The downed pole brought power lines across the road, police said. As a result, all lanes of Skipwith Road are closed between Anoka Road and Broadmoor Drive. No injuries were reported.

Utility crews are on scene checking the damage, police said. Crews are expected to make repairs overnight and into the day Saturday.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and find another route to cross Interstate 64.

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