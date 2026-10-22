Colonial Trail Elementary reviews safety protocols after student found wandering toward interstate

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Colonial Trail Elementary is reviewing its safety protocols after one of its students made it off school grounds and was found wandering toward the interstate, according to a message sent to families Wednesday.

Principal Kevin Schatz said the incident happened Wednesday around 12 p.m. when one of the school's "most vulnerable" students left the school grounds.

The message said community members saw the student off campus and immediately called police, and that their actions prevented further harm. The school has spoken to and apologized to the parent of the child.

Schatz said the incident shouldn't have happened and that he is holding himself and the school accountable.

One Colonial Trail parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said that while the incident is concerning, the swift response from Colonial Trail leadership is encouraging.

"The principal has taken accountability. We are waiting for him to give more information," the parent said.

"We are expecting them to take more security steps for the school to be safe for kids of all ages. I'm pretty confident about the principal and the teachers, but yes, this situation was unfortunate," the parent said.

The parent said families are still unaware of the specific circumstances that allowed the student to leave school grounds.

I reached out to HCPS about whether the school plans to change protocol, but at this time they declined to comment, saying that "the school continues to support police as they investigate this matter."

I also reached out to Henrico Police, but at this time they say there are no new details to share.

The school says it is reviewing safety and supervision expectations with the elementary school staff and conducting an internal review to ensure all safety protocols are followed.

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