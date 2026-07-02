Missing Henrico 13-year-old last seen Wednesday, may be in Richmond

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are looking for a missing teenager last seen on Wednesday who reportedly ran away from home.

According to police, 13-year-old Cassidy Lauren Pollard was last seen at her home in the 6100 block of Bootside Boulevard in the county's East End on Wednesday, July 1. Overnight into Thursday, Cassidy reportedly left home in an unknown direction.

There is concern for Cassidy's wellbeing and she requires medication, police said.

Cassidy is described as a white female with blue eyes, blonde hair, 5’7” and weighing approximately 145lbs. She may have taken a backpack and bicycle with her when she left home. She may be in Richmond City.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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