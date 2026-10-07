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Old 'Cactus House' could be demolished to make way for new Henrico neighborhood

Roy Rodgers would feel right at home at 10816 Staples Mill Road where curb appeal consists of cacti and covered wagons.
From the Old West to the West End: The sun is setting on the Cactus House of Virginia
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A longtime landmark and head-turner on Staples Mill Road could soon be riding off into the sunset. The so-called “Cactus House” at 10816 Staples Mill Road is planned to be replaced with a 20-home subdivision by Henrico-based builder StyleCraft Homes.

An LLC tied to StyleCraft that purchased the property in 2024 is seeking a rezoning from the county to allow the new homes, which according to a site plan would be built where the nearly 50-year-old house, officially known as Saguaro Hill, has turned heads since the late 1970s. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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