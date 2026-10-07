Old 'Cactus House' could be demolished to make way for new Henrico neighborhood

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A longtime landmark and head-turner on Staples Mill Road could soon be riding off into the sunset. The so-called “Cactus House” at 10816 Staples Mill Road is planned to be replaced with a 20-home subdivision by Henrico-based builder StyleCraft Homes.

An LLC tied to StyleCraft that purchased the property in 2024 is seeking a rezoning from the county to allow the new homes, which according to a site plan would be built where the nearly 50-year-old house, officially known as Saguaro Hill, has turned heads since the late 1970s. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.