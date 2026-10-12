This old West End church could be replaced by 250 Broad Street apartments

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- After lining up hundreds of apartments farther east along Broad Street, Middleburg Communities has its sights set on hundreds more to the west at a Henrico-owned former church property near the Parham Road intersection.

The Northern Virginia-based developer is planning a 250-unit complex at 7850 Carousel Lane, the former Mount Vernon Baptist Church property that until 2023 served as Henrico County Public Schools’ adult education center, which is now housed at Regency mall. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.