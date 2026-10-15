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Bicyclist hurt in Glen Allen crash, road closures near 295

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 15, 2026
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 15, 2026
Posted

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — A bicyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash involving a vehicle on the eastbound Nuckols Road and Interstate 295 overpass in Glen Allen.

Henrico Police are on scene, and the department's crash team is investigating the crash.

Nuckols Road and I-295 Bicyclist vs Vehicle Crash

Parts of Nuckols Road will be shut down for several hours. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes in the area.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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