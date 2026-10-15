Bicyclist hurt in Glen Allen crash, road closures near 295

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — A bicyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash involving a vehicle on the eastbound Nuckols Road and Interstate 295 overpass in Glen Allen.

Henrico Police are on scene, and the department's crash team is investigating the crash.

Henrico Police

Parts of Nuckols Road will be shut down for several hours. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes in the area.

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