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Ben Crump announces lawsuit against SwimRVA following 9-year-old's drowning death

A special prosecutor has taken over the case of 9-year-old King Overton who drowned at a SwimRVA summer camp after a potential conflict of interest was discovered inside the Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.
Special prosecutor takes over drowning case after attorney reveals SwimRVA ties
Ben Crump King Overton
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump has announced plans to hold a press conference, announcing a lawsuit against Henrico County's SwimRVA summer camp.

The conference, announced for Friday outside the John Marshall Courts Building in Richmond, will formally announce the wrongful death lawsuit against Swim RVA over the death of King Overton.

Overton died by drowning on Juny 15, 2026, during his first day at SwimRVA's summer camp at SwimRVA North in Henrico County. LaTaisha Johnson, King's mother, had reportedly enrolled him in the in the camp to learn to swim.

Watch: 'We just need answers': Family speaks out one week after 9-year-old drowned at Henrico swim camp

Family speaks out one week after 9-year-old drowned at Henrico swim camp

According to Overton's family, they still have now been told how long King was underwater prior to his death.

In August, a special prosecutor took over the case of the death, following a conflict of interest being discovered inside the Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

CBS 6 investigative reporter Melissa Hipolit continues to ask questions of SwimRVA, police, Taylor and the Virginia Department of Education about why and how the 9-year-old drowned at a place his mother says he went to learn how to swim.

Read More: Special prosecutor takes over King Overton drowning case after Henrico attorney reveals SwimRVA ties

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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