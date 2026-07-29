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Henrico Fire crews battle dumpster fire at East End recycling facility

SCENE VIDEO: Henrico Fire crews battle dumpster fire at East End recycling facility
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Fire crews responded to a dumpster fire at a scrap metal recycling facility in the East End on Wednesday.

A call came in around 11:30 a.m. reporting a possible explosion at Bee Green Recycling. The caller advised that a dumpster attached to a tractor-trailer near the warehouse was on fire.

Firefighters arrived to find no fire inside the warehouse, only smoke.

Crews ventilated the building and suppressed the dumpster fire. Material from the dumpster was emptied and spread out on the ground to dissipate heat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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