Man killed in Henrico County crash, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man died in a crash in Henrico County on Thursday night, according to police.

Emergency crews were called to the 7800 block of Woodman Road in the Fairfield area around 9:40 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash.

Arriving officers found a Kia minivan with heavy damage to the back and a Nissan Xterra with heavy damage in the front.

The driver and passenger of the Kia were taken to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Nissan was found unresponsive and died from his injuries at an area hospital.

The driver killed has been identified as Andrew Davis, 45, of Henrico.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Kia had turned onto Woodman Road to travel southbound when it was struck by the Nissan driven by Mr. Davis," the Henrico Police Division said. "Speed and lack of a seatbelt are believed to be contributing factors in this crash on behalf of the deceased."

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crash Team Investigator R. Hostetler at 804-501-5000 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Andrew Davis the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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