Colorful Mexican folk art creatures on display at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Whimsical, brightly colored creatures have temporarily taken up residence among the plants at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Henrico County.

Statues called alebrijes are now on display as part of an exhibit called Creatures of a Dreamworld.

The larger-than-life sculptures are an iconic symbol of Mexican folk art and combine features from various animals into one-of-a-kind forms.

Tom Hennessy ALEBRIJES: Creatures of a Dreamworld at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond, Va.

Known for their vivid colors, intricate patterns, and imaginative designs, the creatures are created using cartonería, a traditional Mexican art form featuring metal structures covered in papier-mâché and brought to life with acrylic paint.

Alebrijes originated in the 1930s with Mexico City artist Pedro Linares and have since become celebrated symbols of Mexican art and cultural expression.

The exhibit showcases the work of four artisans — Edgar Camargo Reyes, Alberto Moreno Fernández, Alejandro Camacho Barrera, and Perla Miriam Salgado Zamorano.

Tom Hennessy ALEBRIJES: Creatures of a Dreamworld at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond, Va.

This is the first time this collection has visited the East Coast and the first time these fantastical creatures have been displayed in a botanical garden.

The exhibit is included with garden admission and is free for members. The creatures will be on display until Sept. 27.

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