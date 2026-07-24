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Westbound lanes closed on West Broad Street as Henrico Fire crews battle blaze

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WTVR
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Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Henrico Fire crews are working to contain a fire in the 8000 block of West Broad Street near Hungary Spring Road.

As of 6:30 p.m. Friday, all westbound lanes are shut down near the entrance to the Westland Shopping Center, which officials said is not the location of the fire. The closure is also impacting eastbound traffic on Broad Street, though those lanes remain open.

Officials are asking the public to avoid West Broad Street between Hungary Springs Road and Parham Road. Suggested detours include Skipwith Road and Shrader Road.

No injuries have been reported, and there is no threat to surrounding buildings or vegetation. The incident is estimated to impact traffic flow for at least the next two hours.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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